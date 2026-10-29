Applications open for 2027 $200 back-to-school assistance

Applications are now open for the Government's $200-per-child Back to School Support Programme for 2027, with eligible families given until November 27 to submit their forms.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro launched the programme this morning, to help families meet school-related expenses for the 2027 academic year.

The assistance is available to families with a combined gross annual income of $50,000 or less.

Each eligible student will receive $200 under the programme.

Students enrolled from Early Childhood Education (ECE) to Year 13 for the 2027 school year are eligible, including those attending government, non-government, private and special inclusive schools.

However, students completing Year 13 in 2026 and leaving secondary school are not eligible.

No extension to deadline

The Ministry confirmed that applications must be submitted by the November 27 deadline, with no extension or late submissions allowed.

Parents and guardians must complete a separate application form for each eligible child and submit it to their respective Head of School.

Completed application forms will not be accepted at the Ministry's headquarters.

All applications must be processed through the Fiji Education Management Information System (FEMIS) by the closing date.

Heads of Schools are responsible for checking applications with Year Teachers, verifying the information provided and entering the details into FEMIS.

Private schools without access to FEMIS must contact their District Office for the required data spreadsheet.

District Offices will verify the information before forwarding the spreadsheets to the Ministry's information and communications technology team for processing.

Income verification

Families receiving subsidised transport assistance for children enrolled from ECE to Year 13 can confirm their details on the application form without separate income verification.

Eligible families who do not receive subsidised transport assistance must verify their income through a statutory declaration.

Heads of Schools may also verify the income of parents and guardians and stamp the application as proof of verification, providing an alternative to verification by a Justice of the Peace.

Application forms

Forms are available at schools, District Offices, Level 1 of Mualevu House and the ground floor of Marela House.

They can also be accessed online through the Ministry of Education website, FEMIS and the Ministry's Google Drive application link.

The Ministry has urged parents and guardians to ensure all information is accurate, particularly mobile phone numbers, to avoid payment problems.

Applicants without mobile phone numbers must provide the correct details of their nearest post office for payment collection.

Families are encouraged to submit applications early to allow sufficient time for verification and processing.

For assistance, parents and guardians can contact their child's school or email moe.backtoschool@gmail.com.

FEMIS-related enquiries can be directed to femis.helpdesk@govnet.gov.fj.