A young woman who sought refuge at the Republic of Fiji Military Forces' Blackrock Camp in Nadi after reportedly experiencing human trafficking and abuse has welcomed a baby girl.

The birth marks a new chapter for the young mother, who was among three young women placed under the protective care of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Joint Task Force Command.

According to an RFMF statement, the young mother delivered a healthy baby girl at Lautoka Hospital.

Mother and daughter have since returned to their family home, where she is recovering and adjusting to life with her newborn.

Before giving birth, the young woman had been staying at Blackrock Camp while awaiting developments in her human trafficking case, which the RFMF said was before the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Her daughter's arrival was also marked by a traditional roqoroqo visit from Commander Joint Task Force, Brigadier General Manoa Gadai.

He was accompanied by military officers and members of the Joint Task Force Command and Delta Company Wives and Mothers Club.

During the visit, the family was informed of Brigadier General Gadai's personal request for the newborn to carry his surname.

The RFMF said the occasion highlighted the importance of protecting vulnerable people and showing compassion beyond military responsibilities.

For the young mother, the birth of her daughter represents a new beginning as she returns to family life following a difficult period under protective care.

The RFMF extended its congratulations to the mother and her family, wishing them good health, strength and happiness.