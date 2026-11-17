A 12-year-old boy suffered burns to about 40 per cent of his body after reportedly rescuing two children trapped in a house fire in Tacirua on Tuesday.

The boy was burned on both hands, his stomach and back, with injuries extending to his knees. He was taken to a health centre for treatment, the National Fire Authority said.

The fire broke out in a room at a home on Princess Road at about 11.30am. Neighbours and occupants had extinguished it with buckets of water and a garden hose before firefighters arrived at 11.41am.

Preliminary information indicates the fire may have started after children played with matches inside the home.

The fire affected a 15-metre-by-nine-metre residential structure built with corrugated iron roofing and wooden materials. The property sustained an estimated 10 per cent damage.

NFA chief executive officer Puamau Sowane raised concern about children having access to matches and other materials that could start a fire.

“Children playing with matches is extremely dangerous and can have devastating consequences. What may appear to be innocent curiosity can quickly turn into a life-threatening emergency, putting not only the children themselves but everyone living in the household at risk.

“We are particularly concerned that a 12-year-old child has sustained serious burn injuries while attempting to rescue other children. While his actions demonstrate extraordinary courage, no child should ever be placed in a situation where they have to risk their life because of a preventable fire.

“We strongly urge parents and guardians to ensure that matches, lighters and other ignition sources are kept securely out of children's reach. Children must also be taught about the dangers of fire and instructed never to play with matches or attempt to put out a fire themselves,” Mr Sowane said.

The NFA urged parents and guardians not to leave children unsupervised around fire, matches, lighters, cooking appliances or other potential ignition sources.

It advised people to evacuate immediately if a fire breaks out, make sure everyone is accounted for and call the emergency line on 910.