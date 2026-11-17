Severe Tropical Cyclone Xavier has reached Category 5, with its centre forecast to remain offshore of the Northern Cook Islands, although dangerous winds, heavy rain and rough seas continue to threaten several islands.

RSMC Nadi said Xavier had maximum sustained winds of about 220km/h near its centre, with gusts reaching 315km/h.

The system was moving southeast at about 9km/h in the latest bulletin.

The latest forecast does not indicate the cyclone’s centre making landfall over the affected islands.

However, the Fiji Meteorological Service warned that surrounding islands could still face damaging winds, heavy rain, squally thunderstorms, high seas and swells, with coastal inundation possible during high tides.

A gale warning remains in force for Pukapuka and Nassau, a gale alert for Suwarrow, and a strong wind warning for Manihiki and Rakahanga.

The Fiji Meteorological Service, as RSMC Nadi, is monitoring Xavier and will issue further advisories.

People in affected areas are urged to follow updates from their national meteorological services.