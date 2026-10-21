Cikobia Island needs more water despite emergency supplies

Despite an emergency delivery of essential supplies, including drinking water, organised by the National Disaster Risk Management Office (NDRMO), Cikobia Island in Macuata, still needs more water to meet the daily needs of its communities.

Cikobia Island representative Apaitia Cagituevei said that although MLC Vatulawa delivered bottled drinking water, sanitary hampers and a 5,000-litre water tank earlier this week, the supplies were insufficient for the island’s four villages.

“It is not the first time during this time of the year where the island has suffered water scarcity,” Mr Cagituevei said.

“The villagers have highlighted many times at district and provincial meetings that we need water for the people, the only school — Cikobia District School — and the only health facility — Cikobia Nursing Station — on the island.”

Mr Cagituevei said successive governments had promised to address the island’s water problems, but the issue had remained unresolved for years.

“The Government spends so much money on organising public meetings and I don’t understand why they can’t focus on addressing water problems for villages, especially during this dry season,” he said.

“Meetings can wait, but what about our children? Should they wait for drinking water?”

He said many households on the island did not have water tanks, despite Water Authority of Fiji advisories encouraging people to store water.

MLC Vatulawa was at Cikobia Island yesterday to support the emergency water supply operation.

The water-carting operation was temporarily suspended because of strong winds and rough sea conditions.

The National Disaster Risk Management Office said the crew aboard MLC Vatulawa had safely offloaded the supplies despite the challenging conditions.

The supplies were delivered to the school and villages to meet immediate needs.

The NDRMO and relevant agencies continue to monitor weather and sea conditions.

The office acknowledged the support and coordination of the Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, the Water Authority of Fiji, and the crew of MLC Vatulawa in assisting Cikobia Island communities during this challenging period.