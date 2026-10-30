Disability advocate seeks voice in Parliament

As Fiji reviews its draft Constitution, questions are being raised over whether persons with disabilities will have a meaningful voice in Parliament and equal access to basic rights, including affordable housing.

During the Constitution consultation in Levuka on Wednesday, Viliame Toroca challenged the omission of a proposed dedicated parliamentary seat for persons with disabilities, saying those directly affected must have a say in decisions that shape their lives.

"Why is there no disability representative in Parliament? Who will speak for persons with disabilities if they are not given a seat at the decision-making table?" he asked.

Mr Toroca said he had submitted the proposal to the Constitution Review Commission but was concerned that it had not been reflected in the draft Constitution.

"Is our government trying to put them aside?" he asked.

He argued that persons with disabilities should have their own representative in Parliament rather than relying on others to speak on their behalf.

"You cannot continue making decisions for persons with disabilities without giving them a voice. They deserve the opportunity to represent themselves and raise the issues that affect them directly," he said.

He also called for Chapter Two of the draft Constitution, which covers socio-economic rights, to explicitly include accessible, adequate and affordable housing.

Mr Toroca stressed that housing must be affordable as well as accessible, warning that recognising a right on paper meant little if people could not enjoy it in practice.

"What is the point of recognising the right to housing if people cannot afford it or access housing that meets their needs?" he asked.

His submissions challenge the Constitution review process to ensure inclusion goes beyond words and translates into meaningful representation and practical protections.

Meanwhile, the consultation will continue today from 5pm to 7pm at Studio 6 in Suva.