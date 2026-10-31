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FHL surpasses $1 billion in assets, shifts focus to profits

Despite rising fuel and operating costs and slower economic growth, FHL recorded an 11 per cent increase in profit before tax, from $60.3 million to $67m in FY2026.

Sunday 01 November 2026 | 09:00

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Fijian Holding Limited chairman Rokoseru Nabalarua (fourth from left) with the shareholders at FHL’s Annual General Meeting in Suva on October 30, 2026. Photo: Milika Rabulu

Fijian Holdings Limited chairman Rokoseru Nabalarua (fourth from left) with the shareholders at FHL’s Annual General Meeting in Suva on October 30, 2026.

Photo: Milika Rabulu

Fijian Holdings Limited (FHL) is shifting its focus towards profitability, stronger cash flows and sustainable shareholder returns after surpassing $1 billion in total assets.

The group’s total assets reached $1.09 billion in the financial year ended 2026, marking a major milestone in its history.

Addressing shareholders at FHL’s Annual General Meeting in Suva, chairman Rokoseru Nabalarua said the achievement must now translate into stronger financial performance, particularly amid rising borrowings, underperforming investments and economic uncertainty.

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“Our asset base provides a platform for growth. Its value to shareholders ultimately depends on the earnings and cash flows it generates,” he said.

Despite rising fuel and operating costs and slower economic growth, FHL recorded an 11 per cent increase in profit before tax, from $60.3 million to $67m in FY2026.

The consolidation of Port Denarau Marina Limited contributed positively, while an impairment involving Fletcher Higgins (Fiji) Limited partly offset the improvement.

FHL also reported full occupancy at FHL Tower, which is now generating income.

However, Fletcher Higgins, Fiji Television and Life Cinema remain areas of Board attention, with recovery strategies, operational improvements and potential restructuring being pursued.

The Group’s borrowings increased by 19 per cent to $470.7m during the year. Although FHL repaid $15.2m in wholesale corporate bonds, the chairman stressed the importance of managing liquidity, financing costs and repayment obligations.

During the year, shareholders received two interim dividends totalling $8.225m.

Looking ahead to FY2027, FHL has identified three priorities: improving profitability and cash generation, strengthening financial resilience, and enhancing leadership accountability.

Under the theme ‘Realisation Beyond Our Comfort Zones,’ Mr Nabalarua said the group must confront underperformance and make difficult decisions to deliver sustainable returns.

He said FHL’s next challenge was ensuring its billion-dollar asset base translates into lasting financial benefits for shareholders and communities.

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