Three villages on Kia Island in Fiji's Northern Division have received emergency water supplies as prolonged dry conditions continue to affect communities across the country.

However, the National Disaster Risk Management Office (NDRMO) has warned residents to ration their water carefully because future deliveries could be delayed by changing weather conditions and transport challenges.

In a statement, the NDRMO confirmed that water carting assistance had been delivered to Yaro, Ligau and Daku villages as part of the national response to El Niño-related dry conditions.

The deliveries were coordinated by the NDRMO, the Divisional Commissioner Northern's Office, the Water Authority of Fiji, the Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, and the crew of the MLC Vatulawa.

The assistance comes as prolonged dry weather continues to affect water availability in several communities, particularly those in remote and maritime areas.

The NDRMO stressed that communities receiving emergency water supplies must continue conserving water to ensure available stocks last until further assistance arrives.

It warned that changing weather conditions and transportation challenges could disrupt future water deliveries, particularly to maritime communities.

Residents were encouraged to use water wisely, ration their supplies and plan for possible delays.

The NDRMO acknowledged the agencies and crew involved in delivering the assistance to Kia Island.

The office also reminded the public that Fiji remained under a declared National State of Disaster while the country was already in the tropical cyclone season.

It urged households to remain vigilant, prepare their homes, keep emergency supplies ready and monitor official weather and disaster advisories.

Members of the public were encouraged to follow updates from the NDRMO and Fiji Meteorological Service.

The NDRMO reinforced its message to communities facing dry conditions: store water, conserve supplies and remain prepared.