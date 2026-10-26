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Indian diaspora in Fiji plants mangroves, cleans Nasese shoreline

The activities were organised to mark Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 25 years of public service.

Monday 26 October 2026 | 13:00

The mangrove planting was inspired by Mr Modi's Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative, which encourages tree planting.

The mangrove planting was inspired by Mr Modi's Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative, which encourages tree planting.

India High Commission in Fiji

More than 75 members of Fiji's Indian diaspora and the wider community took part in a coastal clean-up and mangrove planting initiative at Nasese Seashore in Suva on Sunday.

The volunteers planted 80 mangrove saplings, cleaned sections of the shoreline and participated in a community walk to promote environmental protection and healthy living.

The activities were organised to mark Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 25 years of public service.

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Supported by the High Commission of India in Suva and the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, the programme brought together members of the Indian diaspora, their families and other community participants.

The mangrove planting was inspired by Mr Modi's Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative, which encourages tree planting.

According to the High Commission, the activity highlighted the importance of mangroves in protecting coastlines, conserving marine biodiversity and strengthening climate resilience.

Coastal clean-up

Participants also joined a shoreline clean-up inspired by the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, which promotes cleanliness and community participation.

The activity aimed to raise awareness of coastal pollution and the importance of protecting Fiji's marine environment.

A community walkathon was held to encourage regular physical activity, healthy living and greater community engagement.

The walk promoted the message Fitness Ki Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz, encouraging people to make physical activity part of their daily routines.

Community responsibility

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Suneet Mehta addressed participants, highlighting the importance of environmental conservation, public participation and shared responsibility.

He emphasised the role of communities in building a cleaner, greener and more sustainable future.

The High Commission said the initiative reflected the theme People, Planet, Progress Together and demonstrated the Indian diaspora's commitment to contributing to Fiji's environmental and community well-being.

It also acknowledged the participation of volunteers and their families, describing the activities as an example of community service and cooperation.

The programme formed part of celebrations recognising Mr Modi's 25 years of public service and highlighted the people-to-people ties between India and Fiji.

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