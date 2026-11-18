Families in Kadavu are being forced to bury their loved ones on the same day they die, not by choice, but because the island’s only mortuary has been out of service for more than three months.

The Vunisea Mortuary, the only facility of its kind on the island, has remained non-operational because of technical issues, leaving grieving families with little time to prepare for a proper farewell.

For some families, this means making burial arrangements within hours of losing a loved one while still coming to terms with their loss.

Savenaca Vunikea, from the district of Yawe, recently buried his mother on the same day she died because there was no other option.

“When the person is gone, we will not see them again. The last farewell is very important, but for this case in Kadavu it’s very painful,” he said.

Medical officers at Vunisea Hospital confirmed that families were generally advised to bury their loved ones on the same day, unless a death was considered suspicious and required Police intervention.

A medical officer said staff also found it difficult to see families go through such situations, particularly when they wanted more time to organise a proper burial.

“For us, sometimes we feel bad because some families want to bury their relatives properly,” the medical officer said.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu acknowledged the situation, confirming that the Ministry was aware of the issue and working to address it.

Dr Lalabalavu said the mortuary was included in the ongoing refurbishment and development of Vunisea Hospital.

“The Vunisea Mortuary is part of the refurbishment of the hospital. We are working on it now to fix it,” he said.

He said the mortuary was expected to be fully functional by January or February 2027.

The urgency of the situation was also evident yesterday when the media team, visiting Vunisea Hospital for the commissioning of its refurbished facilities, witnessed the arrival of the body of a man believed to be in his mid-20s who had drowned.

With the mortuary still unable to operate, the man’s body was placed on ice while awaiting the arrival of Police officers from Suva to conduct a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.







