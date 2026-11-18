Nineteen-year-old Amelia Leleitoga wants to use her platform as a Shop N Save Sugar Festival Queen contestant to encourage young people to speak openly about mental health.

The contestant, who hails from Wainiika, Tawake in Cakaudrove, is among five vying for the crown at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Sponsored by Unique Sound Entertainment and Event, Amelia has chosen youth mental health as the focus of her festival advocacy.

"This week I will be talking about youth mental health in my community," she said.

"I chose youth mental health because many young people struggle with stress, depression, anxiety and other challenges.

"I want to raise awareness, encourage young people to speak up and remind them that it is okay to ask for help. I believe every young person deserves to feel supported, valued and understood."

Amelia is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Fiji. She enjoys cooking and singing and spending time with children.

Meanwhile, the Sugar Festival Foundation, in partnership with the Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprises and Development (FRIEND Fiji), organised a visit for the 2026 Sugar Festival Queen contestants to learn about the organisation’s work.

FRIEND Fiji sales and marketing manager Daniel Reddy said the visit was an opportunity to introduce the contestants to the organisation’s sustainable development initiatives.

"As part of the festival's week-long carnival running from November 14th–21st, the Committee intends to showcase our organization to the young Queen contestants during this event, while introducing them to the vital sustainable work happening at FRIEND Fiji," he said.

The contestants toured FRIEND Fiji’s organic garden, paper recycling facility, production facility and farm-to-table Tukuni Restaurant.

The festival, which runs from November 14 to 21, will conclude on Saturday with the crowning of the winners.



