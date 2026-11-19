About 4,000 people on Rabi Island in Vanua Levu, are facing water shortages, with residents relying on rationed supplies for one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon.

Rabi Island Council administrator Iakoba Jacob Karutake said water levels in the sources supplying the island’s four villages had reached critical levels.

The island relies mainly on creeks and rivers for its water supply.

During a visit by Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts Charan Jeath Singh last Friday, Mr Karutake said he had requested 10 water tanks to help address the shortage.

Mr Singh was on the island to hand over completion certificates for four community projects.

“We are thankful to the ministry for funding a solar streetlight project for Tabewewa Settlement and upgrading water projects for Waidamu Settlement, Laselase Settlement and Farm Settlement to help them access water,” Mr Karutake said.

More than 1800 people on Rabi Island are benefiting from the four community-based projects.

However, Mr Karutake said that despite improvements to the infrastructure and systems of the three water projects, supplies remained insufficient.

“We have a special team on the island that is monitoring the water level every day,” he said.

A water cart had also been provided, particularly for one settlement where the shortage was less critical.

Mr Karutake said the island had not received rain for a long time and residents could only pray for rain.

While presenting the project completion certificates, Mr Singh reaffirmed the Coalition Government’s commitment to ensuring communities across Fiji had equal opportunities for development.

He said the Government continued to listen to communities’ concerns and priorities through its engagements across the country.

“Access to reliable water remains a significant concern for communities on Rabi Island, where creeks are the primary source of water for households,” Mr Singh said.

He said the water projects were important interventions aimed at strengthening water management and improving access to the essential resource.

Mr Singh assured the island community that the ministry would look into its request for 10 water tanks.





Communal water tank assistance

The Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts has launched the Multi-Ethnic Community Resilience Grant Programme, prioritising communal water tanks for communities affected by El Niño-related dry conditions.

The initiative was announced this week by Mr Singh.

He said the programme reflected the Government’s commitment to strengthening community resilience and addressing the immediate needs of communities struggling to access reliable water supplies.

The decision followed his recent engagements with communities across Fiji, including a visit to Rabi Island, where residents raised concerns about growing difficulties in securing adequate water.

He said reliable water storage had emerged as a more urgent priority for many communities than other development needs. This highlighted the importance of listening to communities and directing assistance towards their most pressing concerns.

Under the programme, the ministry will prioritise the procurement and supply of communal water tanks to eligible communities.

The ministry will provide the tanks, while beneficiary communities will be responsible for contributing towards suitable tank stands, fittings, installation and ongoing maintenance.

Mr Singh said the assistance was intended for communal use, not individual households, so the benefits could be shared among families and the wider community.

“Water is fundamental to life, health and dignity. Ensuring that communities have access to reliable water storage is not simply an infrastructure intervention; it is an investment in their wellbeing, resilience and future,” Mr Singh said.

“Through this initiative, we hope to provide timely assistance while encouraging communities to take ownership of the facilities provided.”

The ministry will work with relevant Government authorities, including District Officers, Provincial Administrators, Commissioners’ Offices and the Water Authority of Fiji, to verify applications and assess community needs.

The programme aims to strengthen communal water security and help communities prepare for prolonged dry conditions. Applications opened on Wednesday, November 18.

Eligible communities can obtain a simplified application form and guidance from their nearest ministry divisional office, or through the ministry’s website and Facebook page.

Individual applications will not be considered, as the programme is intended to provide water tanks for shared community use.