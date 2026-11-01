Nadi market vendors are struggling to make a profit as prolonged dry weather drives up vegetable buying costs, while customers' financial pressures make it difficult to increase selling prices.

Vendors say the dry conditions have reduced farmers' harvests, leaving fewer vegetables available and affecting the quality and variety of produce reaching the market.

With farmers charging more for their vegetables, vendors say they are caught between higher purchasing costs and the need to keep prices affordable for customers already struggling with the rising cost of living.

For Bhan Mati, 65, of Nawaka, Nadi, the situation has made business increasingly difficult after nearly 30 years of selling vegetables.

Ms Mati said the lack of rain and rising temperatures had affected farmers' ability to produce enough vegetables.

“I have been selling vegetables for as long as I can remember. In the past, we used to get good-quality vegetables, but now the supply has decreased significantly,” she said.

“It is difficult to find good vegetables, and the variety and quantity available have been declining because farmers are struggling to harvest enough produce. The dry conditions and rising temperatures have made things very difficult.”

Ms Mati said the dry weather had also affected her family's backyard farming.

Her husband grows vegetables for household consumption and sale, but the dry conditions have reduced their ability to produce enough.

She said higher purchasing costs and unsold vegetables had further reduced her earnings, making it difficult to meet household expenses.

Another vendor, Ajay Prasad, 63, of Nasoso, Nadi, said reduced vegetable production had forced farmers to increase their prices.

Mr Prasad, who returned to market vending after retirement, said the shortage had made it increasingly difficult for vendors to earn a reasonable income.

“We buy vegetables from farmers and sell them at the market. However, times have changed, and things are becoming increasingly difficult. We can no longer get vegetables as easily as before, and the variety and quality of produce available have declined,” he said.

“Due to the weather conditions and drought, farmers have also increased their prices because production has declined. As a result, we are struggling to make a reasonable profit, but we have to keep going somehow.”

Mr Prasad said vendors could not simply pass the higher costs on to customers, many of whom were already facing financial difficulties.

“Sometimes we make a little profit from selling vegetables, but most of the time, it is difficult.

“Even when we buy vegetables at higher prices, we cannot simply increase our selling prices because that would place an additional burden on our customers.”

“We have to consider their situation as well and try to keep our prices affordable. As a result, there are times when we make very little profit,” he said.