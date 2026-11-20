Soldiers guarding military camps, ships and aircraft will be allowed to search, stop and detain people who enter without permission, and use reasonable force under the proposed Republic of Fiji Military Forces Bill 2026.

RFMF Legal Service senior legal officer Captain Stephanie Dunn highlighted this during a public consultation in Suva on Friday.

Captain Dunn said the 77-year-old RFMF Act 1949 “doesn’t give us as much powers to protect our camps”.

Under the proposal, military personnel can:

Stop people from entering and order them to leave.

Search people entering and leaving, with women to be searched by female soldiers.

Demand a person’s name, address and reason for being there.

Detain anyone who refuses to leave.

“You will be allowed to use reasonable force,” Captain Dunn said.

She said people must provide their “true name, not a made up one”.

Civilians who are detained must be handed over to civilian authorities “as soon as possible”.

New offences will cover entering a restricted area without lawful excuse or disobeying orders. Commanders must also put up signs warning that an area is restricted.

Only police officers can arrest civilians under the current law.

Police will still be able to enter restricted areas with a court order.

“If they present that court order to you, you cannot stop them from entering,” Captain Dunn said.

RFMF Major Jone Lesivakarua said some weapon systems could not simply be taken by police.

“We cannot stop the police from conducting any search within military bases. We are still subject to the laws of Fiji,” he said.

Police will need search warrants, he added.