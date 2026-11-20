Human trafficking victims are leaving Fiji before their cases reach court, frustrated by lengthy investigations and a lack of communication between agencies, Director of Immigration Amelia Komaisavai has warned.

Speaking at the 2026 Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Annual Conference, Ms Komaisavai said some victims were choosing repatriation rather than remaining in Fiji while waiting for their cases to progress.

She cited a case in which victims had remained in Fiji for more than 12 months without receiving updates on the outcome of their case before deciding to leave.

“We have a good example where victims have been with us for a year, but now they want to leave because all this time they're waiting for outcomes and they haven't heard anything,” Ms Komaisavai said.

She said cases often stalled after Immigration referred them to Police, with the department receiving no further updates on investigations or subsequent action.

“For instance, it's labor exploitation, and it goes to the Police. From there, we don't hear anything else. So our case remains open,” she said.

Ms Komaisavai said the lack of communication between agencies created uncertainty for Immigration and left victims waiting without knowing how their cases were progressing.

She called for stronger coordination between Police, prosecutors and Immigration, including regular updates on cases referred for investigation.

“We would like changes in that context where Police and prosecution officers work together, and what's happening to those cases is communicated to Immigration,” she said.

Ms Komaisavai said lengthy investigations and prosecutions had also created a perception among Immigration officers that cases would take a long time to resolve.

She warned that the delays were affecting victims' willingness to remain in Fiji while awaiting the outcome of their cases.