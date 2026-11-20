Employers will be restricted to using recruitment agencies licensed by the Ministry of Employment under new Immigration directives aimed at preventing labour exploitation and human trafficking.

Director of Immigration Amelia Komaisavai said the department would begin issuing the directives next week, targeting unregistered recruitment agents operating in Fiji's labour migration sector.

The move will require recruitment agents to obtain licences from the Ministry of Employment and meet its standards to continue operating.

Ms Komaisavai said problematic recruitment practices remained a major concern, with workers being promised legitimate employment only to face different working conditions upon arrival.

“From the immigration practitioner's perspective, and in terms of the immigration process, it's (3:01) actually being facilitated through the International Migration Conference,” Ms Komaisavai said.

"We are only going to allow recruitment agents that are registered and licensed by the Ministry of Employment.”

She said traffickers were increasingly exploiting employment pathways by offering jobs overseas or in Fiji before subjecting workers to conditions different from those initially promised.

"We have detected increasing labor exploitation focusing on the recruitment stage, where deceptive practices continue to place migrant workers at risk of forced labor and human trafficking," Ms Komaisavai said.

"We have I think one or two cases where they were told this type of employment and contract, but when they arrived here they were engaged in a different type of employment."

Ms Komaisavai said deceptive recruitment practices could also involve coercive and restrictive conditions that increased workers' vulnerability.

Such practices could prevent workers from leaving their employers, seeking alternative employment or accessing support services.

She said requiring recruitment agencies to register would ensure they applied to the Ministry of Employment, obtained the necessary licences and met the standards set by the Ministry.

The new directives are intended to close recruitment loopholes that expose migrant workers to forced labour and human trafficking.