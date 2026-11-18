No individual or company breached the permitted hours or age restrictions for the sale and use of fireworks during the Diwali weekend.

Minister for Employment Filimoni Vosarogo confirmed that no fires were caused by fireworks during the period.

Mr Vosarogo thanked the public for acting responsibly and adhering to the permitted hours and restrictions issued by the ministry.

A total of 113 fireworks retailers were licensed nationwide to sell fireworks during the Diwali season.

Under the ministry’s notice, anyone found lighting fireworks outside the permitted hours, manufacturing or using homemade fireworks, or selling fireworks to a person under 18 could face a fine of up to $400 or imprisonment for up to six months.

“The notice was put out before Diwali so that people were made aware of the conditions that attach to the use of fireworks,” Mr Vosarogo said.

“Another notice will be issued on the use of fireworks for Christmas and New Year to ensure that people are responsible when they are using fireworks.”

He said people should not use fireworks now that Diwali had ended.

“Fireworks present imminent danger as well and we want to make sure that when people are celebrating, they are also celebrating responsibly,” he said.

Mr Vosarogo said this year’s conditions had been strengthened in recognition of the risks posed by El Niño and the possibility of bushfires.

“This year's conditions were made a little bit stronger in the sense that we also, at the back of that announcement, recognised that El Niño is something that is real to us now. So, chances of bushfires happening is very real,” he said.

He said the conditions attached to the Diwali fireworks notice were intended to minimise bushfires caused by the use of fireworks.

“We're glad that over the Diwali period, none of the fires were associated with the use of fireworks,” he said.