Today's paperLoginSign up
Nation

Saltier water, warmer weather worry Yasawa-i-rara villagers

Mosese Bainivalu says warmer conditions, saltier water and lower crop yields are affecting life in Yasawa-i-rara.

Wednesday 28 October 2026 | 12:00

Updated 28 October 2026 | 13:16 FJT

Mosese Bainivalu at his village. Photo: Waisea Nasokia.

Mosese Bainivalu at his village.

Photo: Waisea Nasokia.

Mosese Bainivalu, 38, of Yasawa-i-rara says changing weather patterns are affecting his community’s livelihoods, from fishing and farming to access to fresh water.

A group of local media representatives is currently visiting the community, which is on the outermost island of the Yasawa Group.

“The weather we have experienced has changed. It is a bit warmer nowadays,” Mr Bainivalu said.

Related stories

He added that fish remained abundant in the ocean.

“We can see that fish are not caught as close to the shore as before, so we have to go a bit deeper,” he said.

Mr Bainivalu said his community relied on wells and boreholes for water, but supplies became saltier as conditions grew drier.

“We can taste salt in our water system,” he said.

He works in the landscaping department at Angel Beach, a tourism establishment near his village.

“Secondly, we have noticed that plants and root crops do not yield as much as they did in the past. We believe this is caused by the changes in weather we are experiencing in our community,” he said.

Meanwhile, a water conservation advisory developed by the National Disaster Risk Management Office (NDRMO) in collaboration with the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) warns that El Niño is already affecting communities across Fiji.

“As dry conditions continue across Fiji, some communities are already experiencing the impacts of El Niño, including reduced water availability and water shortages,” the statement said.

“Government assistance is being coordinated, but it may take time to reach some communities, particularly those in remote and maritime areas.”

The public has been urged to take action before water supplies run out.

The advisory recommends that households:

  • Prepare early by identifying available water sources and storing safe drinking water where possible.
  • Use water wisely and avoid unnecessary wastage.
  • Plan for disruptions and discuss how households will manage if water supplies run low.
  • Identify safe alternative water sources and follow official advice on water treatment before drinking.
  • Work together to manage shared water supplies and support households struggling to access water.

The statement said early preparation could reduce the impact of water shortages.

“Take action while the water is still available. Every drop counts. Prepare today, protect tomorrow,” the statement said.

The public has been urged to follow updates from WAF, the Fiji Meteorological and Hydrological Services and NDRMO for further advice.

News you can trust:

This story was verified by multiple sources
This story was fact-checked

Explore more on these topics

Climate ChangeFiji

Most popular

Representatives from Fiji tourism entperises at IMEX America 2026 in Las Vegas, United States of America on October 13 to 15, 2026
Tourism

Tourism Fiji showcases destination at IMEX America

Mosese Bainivalu at his village. Photo: Waisea Nasokia.
Nation

Saltier water, warmer weather worry Yasawa-i-rara villagers

Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay
Tourism

Fiji Marriott invests in greener future

Jack de Groot
Football

De Groot joins Bula FC for 2027

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Peter Roberts (sixth from left) with the national women's deaf rugby team.
Rugby

Fiji Deaf Rugby teams get World Cup boost

The Fiji Under-17 girls futsal team.
Football

Fiji girls ready for Olympic futsal debut

Pacific Islands Development Forum Secretary-General Arpana Pratap
Health

Breast cancer support must go beyond awareness, says PIDF chief

Milly Koroduadua with her mother Lorraine Koroduadua during the Adi Cakobau Annual Awards Ceremony on October 23, 2026.
Lifestyle

Family inspires student’s engineering dream

leadership
Leadership

The most dangerous answer is the one that sounds right