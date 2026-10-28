Saltier water, warmer weather worry Yasawa-i-rara villagers

Mosese Bainivalu, 38, of Yasawa-i-rara says changing weather patterns are affecting his community’s livelihoods, from fishing and farming to access to fresh water.

A group of local media representatives is currently visiting the community, which is on the outermost island of the Yasawa Group.

“The weather we have experienced has changed. It is a bit warmer nowadays,” Mr Bainivalu said.

He added that fish remained abundant in the ocean.

“We can see that fish are not caught as close to the shore as before, so we have to go a bit deeper,” he said.

Mr Bainivalu said his community relied on wells and boreholes for water, but supplies became saltier as conditions grew drier.

“We can taste salt in our water system,” he said.

He works in the landscaping department at Angel Beach, a tourism establishment near his village.

“Secondly, we have noticed that plants and root crops do not yield as much as they did in the past. We believe this is caused by the changes in weather we are experiencing in our community,” he said.

Meanwhile, a water conservation advisory developed by the National Disaster Risk Management Office (NDRMO) in collaboration with the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) warns that El Niño is already affecting communities across Fiji.

“As dry conditions continue across Fiji, some communities are already experiencing the impacts of El Niño, including reduced water availability and water shortages,” the statement said.

“Government assistance is being coordinated, but it may take time to reach some communities, particularly those in remote and maritime areas.”

The public has been urged to take action before water supplies run out.

The advisory recommends that households:

Prepare early by identifying available water sources and storing safe drinking water where possible.

Use water wisely and avoid unnecessary wastage.

Plan for disruptions and discuss how households will manage if water supplies run low.

Identify safe alternative water sources and follow official advice on water treatment before drinking.

Work together to manage shared water supplies and support households struggling to access water.

The statement said early preparation could reduce the impact of water shortages.

“Take action while the water is still available. Every drop counts. Prepare today, protect tomorrow,” the statement said.

The public has been urged to follow updates from WAF, the Fiji Meteorological and Hydrological Services and NDRMO for further advice.