Senior citizens want constitutional protection

The National Senior Citizens Committee of Fiji wants a stronger constitutional protection for older people, arguing that financial assistance alone is not enough to meet their needs.

Committee chairperson Vineel Nand made the submission to the Constitutional Review Committee during consultations on Constitution Amendment Bill No. 32 in Nadi, urging lawmakers to include a specific constitutional provision safeguarding the rights and welfare of senior citizens.

Mr Nand said older people required more than financial support and deserved access to safe housing, reliable transport, healthcare and opportunities to remain active in their communities.

“We proposed developing senior citizens’ recreational parks across Fiji, beginning with a pilot project in Nadi. Suggested facilities include accessible walking paths, shaded seating, toilets, exercise equipment and spaces for cultural and community activities,” he said.

The committee also called for improvements to footpaths, bus stops and public buildings to make essential services more accessible to people with disabilities and older people with reduced mobility.

Mr Nand recommended stronger implementation of Section 42 of the 2013 Constitution, which recognises the rights of persons with disabilities.

Beyond issues affecting senior citizens, the committee urged the review body to retain the shared national identity of Fijians while respecting the unique cultures and heritage of all communities.

It also called for better implementation of existing constitutional provisions requiring conversational and contemporary iTaukei and Fiji Hindi to be taught in primary schools.

“On language education, we called for effective implementation of existing constitutional provisions requiring conversational and contemporary iTaukei and Fiji Hindi to be taught as compulsory subjects in primary schools,” Mr Nand said.

“We also asked the committee to consider extending compulsory iTaukei-language education into secondary schools, supported by teacher training and appropriate learning resources.”

Highlighting Fiji’s ageing population, Mr Nand cited the 2017 Population and Housing Census, which recorded approximately 80,483 people aged 60 and over, accounting for about 9.1 per cent of the population.

He said updated data was needed to guide policies addressing challenges associated with ageing.

“We urged the Government to publish updated statistics and develop coordinated policies addressing ageing, elder abuse, housing, healthcare and social isolation,” he said.

Mr Nand stressed that constitutional protections must be supported by practical measures to be effective.

“The constitutional protections should be backed by legislation, funding, monitoring and accountability,” he said.

He said older people had made significant contributions to the country and deserved greater protection and recognition.

“Our senior citizens helped build the Fiji we know today. They deserve to grow old with dignity, safety, and respect,” Mr Nand said.