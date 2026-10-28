Fiji Marriott invests in greener future

Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay is moving towards more sustainable operations, with a 550-kilowatt solar power system expected to reduce its energy consumption by about 25 per cent.

The project is among several initiatives aimed at improving energy efficiency, reducing operating costs and minimising the resort’s environmental impact.

The resort’s director of engineering, Asish Deo, said sustainability was not just about keeping operations running, but ensuring resources were used efficiently.

“It’s not only running the operation, but focusing more on how to run the operation more sustainably,” Mr Deo said.

He said collecting and analysing operational data was essential to establishing benchmarks and identifying areas where energy and water consumption could be reduced.

The resort had also introduced an Energy Management System (EMS) connected to its room booking and smart door-lock systems.

Mr Deo said the system had contributed to a 22 per cent reduction in energy consumption by ensuring power was used according to room occupancy and operational requirements.

The savings had also helped offset rising diesel-related costs experienced by the tourism industry.

The resort had already trialled a smaller solar installation at its Fish Bar restaurant, where a 78.5-kilowatt system contributed to a 2.3 per cent reduction in energy consumption.

Mr Deo said the resort was also promoting sustainability across departments through its MESH (Marriott Environmental Sustainability Hub) programme, which encouraged staff to identify practical ways to reduce waste and improve efficiency.

Other initiatives included crushing plastic bottles for reuse in village road repairs, composting food waste and separating recyclable materials from kitchen waste.

The resort also worked with six neighbouring villages on selected environmental initiatives.

Mr Deo said sustainability required a collective effort from all departments, rather than being the responsibility of engineers alone.

He said future resort developments should also consider energy-efficient systems during the design stage to improve long-term environmental performance.