Luxury dining experiences are creating new oppor­tunities for Fiji's hospitality industry, with resorts and beverage suppliers using premium food and wine partnerships to attract discerning travellers and strength­en their position in the international events market.

At Varno Island Resort, executive chef Ajay Dahiwale said the focus of a specially curated wine dinner was to create a menu that reflected the resort's identity while allowing each wine to complement the dining experience.

"We've built the menu around premium produce, combin­ing local Fijian ingredients with carefully selected inter­national products, and used contemporary techniques and flavour combinations designed specifically around the Chalk Hill and Alpha Crucis wines," he said.

Mr Dahiwale said the menu was designed to take guests on a culinary journey, progressing from lighter seafood courses to richer dishes featuring duck, lamb and Wagyu.

"The challenge with any wine dinner is to make the food interesting enough to stand on its own, while still respect­ing the wine, and that balance has been central to how we've designed every dish," he said.

Beyond the dining experience, Mr Dahiwale said such events provided an opportunity to strengthen the skills and knowledge of the resort's hospitality team.

He said the events exposed chefs and food and bever­age staff to classical cooking techniques, refined service standards and a deeper understanding of food and wine pairing.

"For us, that training element is just as important as the dinner itself. If the team comes away with stronger skills, better product knowledge, and a broader understanding of technique, then the event has created value well beyond one evening," he said.

He said the degustation format also allowed the resort to demonstrate its culinary capabilities while offering guests an experience connected to the island but suited to interna­tional tastes.

Meanwhile, Viti Wine and Beverage general manager Joyce Kumari said beverages played an important role in shaping the atmosphere and overall experience of events.

"A thoughtfully curated beverage experience creates lasting memories, encourages seamless networking, and establishes an atmosphere of ease for delegates connecting from across the globe," she said.

Ms Kumari said Viti Wine and Beverage were showcasing Chalk Hill, Paxton Wines, a winery from McLaren Vale in Australia, as part of its beverage offering.

She added the partnership highlights the role of carefully selected food and beverage offerings in creating distinctive hospitality experiences, while providing opportunities for local hospitality teams to develop their expertise and en­gage with international products and standards.