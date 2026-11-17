Fiji's men's basketball coach Manoa Puamau believes his team has what it takes to qualify for the next stage of the FIBA Asia Cup 2029 pathway.

He said teamwork and discipline will be crucial to achieving that goal.

"We're not going to Mongolia just to make up the numbers. We're going there to compete, with the be­lief that we can qualify for the next stage," Puamau told Basketball Fiji Media.

He was speaking after Basketball Fiji confirmed its final 12-member squad for the second round of the FIBA Asia Cup 2029 Pre-Qualifiers, which will be held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, from November 23 to De­cember 1.

Puamau said he was confident in the selected group, which had a good mixture of experience, youth, size and athleticism.

He said the team had learned from its Round 1 campaign, identified ar­eas where it fell short and worked on improving them ahead of the next challenge.

"Talent alone won't get us through this next round. It will come down to how well we play together, our discipline and our commitment to our individual roles," he said.

"We're not just looking for the 12 best individual players, but the best 12 who can come together and ex­ecute what we're trying to achieve."

Fiji qualified for the second round after overcoming a limited prepara­tion period in Round 1.

The team will compete in Group F alongside hosts Mongolia, Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, with matches sched­uled at MBank Arena.

The top four teams from each group will advance to the FIBA Asia Cup 2029 Qualifiers.

Fiji's squad:

Jordan Lum Kon, Hayden Carr, Filimone Waqabaca, Zecharaiah Tuivanuavou, Tyrone McLennan, Orisi Naivalurua, Gabriel Tuiva­nuavou, Nikhil Peters, Adrial Tuivanuavou, Isaac Sewabu, Ioane Naivalurua and Joshua Fox.

Non-travelling reserves: Joshua Motufaga, John Mar and William Qounadovu.