Reigning Fiji cruiserweight champion Alivereti Kauyaca is prepar­ing to defend his title against Savenaca Naliva at A.D. Patel College Stadium in Ba on Saturday.

The pair will meet in a IO-round bout of three minutes per round, promoted by Island Boxing Promotions.

The Bukuya-based boxer has a professional record of 12 wins, including seven knockouts, four losses, including three knockouts, and one draw.

He fights in an orthodox stance.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday, Kauyaca said he was excited to return to the ring after a year-long absence.

"Preparations for Saturday night's boxing have been progressing very well, and I'm really excited to be back in the ring after a year's absence," he said.

"Nothing has changed and eyery­thing has been o n track. I've been train­ing at our boxing gym in Bukuya, so I'm re­ally looking forward to the fight."

Kauyaca expects a tough contest, with the ... pair set to meet for the second time.

"It will be a good and tough fight to witness. This is the second time we will be fighting each other," he said.

"Naliva will come out strongly and will be aiming for a win. I will do my best to defend my title and give him a good fight."

Kauyaca said he was working on his skills, combinations and fitness ahead of the bout.

"My last fight was against Paula Ratumai­koro in Suva on February 22 last year. I need to step up my boxing strategies and prepara­tions for the fight against Naliva," he said.

"I'm working on my boxing skills, combina­tions and fitness so I can regain my best form before Saturday."

Kauyaca encouraged fans to turn out in numbers and support local boxers.