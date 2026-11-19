Laite Nanovu will need to utilise her boxing skills and experience to beat Lidia Qaiasaumaki in the women's bout of the Island Boxing Promotion at the AD. Patel College hall in Ba tomorrow.

Nanovu, of Brave Boxing Club, has a profes­sional record of four pro losses.

She will meet Qaiasaumaki, of Kwaca Na Vatu Boxing Club, in in a super flyweight contest scheduled for four by two-minute round.

Her trainer Osea Nanovu said improving Laite's stamina and fitness would be crucial ahead of the fight.

Nanovu indicated that they had reviewed her recent fight against Aarti Hooda, and she had learnt from her mistakes.

Preparations had been challenging, with Laite only returning to training on Monday after taking time away from the gym follow­ing the Hooda fight.

He said personal circumstances had af­fected her training consistency, despite her potential and skills.

"Laite is 50kg and Lidia is 57kg. Even though Lidia is heavier than her, Laite is going for a win and that's for sure. She'll showcase her skills. "We're working on her stamina now to match up with Lidia's fitness."

The main bout sees Fiji cruiserweightchampion Alivereti Kauyaca defends the ti­tle against Savenaca Naliva while the main supporting bout is between Fiji heavyweight champion Semi 'Equaliser' Dauloloma against New Zealand-based Joseph Saumoa Tufuga.

The hard hitting Samoan has pre­dicted a knockout win over Dauloloma.

Nanovu has urged fans to turn up in big numbers to support the promotion.