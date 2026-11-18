Poasa "The Rock" Tuimaba is determined to get his boxing career back on track when he faces Manueli Vueti at the Island Boxing Promotions event on Saturday at A.D Patel College, Ba.

Tuimaba will take on Vueti in a six-round bout, with each round lasting three minutes.

He is looking to bounce back from his second­ round technical knockout loss to Tevita Naivaka­bula during the Kings Boxing Promotion on July 25.

He is a member of Ba's Island boxing club.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday, Tuimaba said he was excited about the opportunity to return to the ring and put his recent defeat behind him. "It will be a tough and tense fight to witness," Tuimaba said.

"I know my opponent will bring a lot of physi­cality into the ring, but I respect him. I will not underestimate my opponent, and only time will tell who the rightful winner is," he said.

Tuimaba said his preparations had been pro­gressing well.

"During preparations and training sessions, I've reviewed all the areas I've been lacking in and am trying my best to improve before facing Vueti," he said.

"I've been working on my fitness level and, in this fight, I will try my best to win."

Tuimaba has also called on his fans and sup­porters to turn up in numbers and support him on Saturday.