The Axellerate Liavata Blues sevens and netball festival will bring togeth­er 62 teams with more than 800 players at Lautoka's Nadovu ground on December 5.

The inaugural event, is organ­ised by Vuda Blues Rugby Club of Lauwaki Village. The festival organisers expect more than 1000 spectators.

The one-day tournament aims to promote grassroots sport, identify emerging talent and provide structured sporting opportuni­ties for young people in the Vuda District.

Tournament director James Pat­rick McGoon said the partnership built on Axellerate Sport's exist­ing support for the club targeted at grassroots sports development.

"We are proud to have Axellerate Sport with us again, this time as our naming rights partner," Mc­Goon said.

"Their continued support shows that they believe in grassroots rugby and netball, and in the young people of Vuda."

The name Liavata reflects the spirit of duavata, or unity, with the festival also aiming to strengthen ties among villages and communities.

A key focus is engaging unem­ployed youths during the rugby off-season and connecting them with structured development op­portunities.

Organisers hope to identify 20 to 30 players for the Liavata Blues development squad, with top per­formers having the opportunity to progress to the Vuda Blues.



