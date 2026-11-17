Fijian teams dominated the opening weekend of the Fijian Cup 2026, winning all four netball titles and two of the three rugby 10s competitions at Lawaqa Park.

The opening competitions, introduced this year, saw local teams make the most of home advantage against visiting sides from New Zealand and Australia.

In rugby 10s, Spearhead claimed the Huravou (Under-20) title after edging Cuvu Black 12-7 in a closely contested final.

Nahehevia also secured the Naseigwane (Open Men’s) crown with a victory over Seniwi.

However, New Zealand side Fullsend prevented a clean sweep by Fijian teams, overpowering Daveta 42-0 in the Vulau (Open Women’s) final.

On the netball courts, Coastal Magic led the charge, reaching all four finals and winning two titles.

They defeated Phoenix 18-10 to claim the Open Women’s title before overcoming Awanui Bears 16-12 in the Open Mixed final.

Alumni Stars and Angel Stars completed the Fijian sweep, with Alumni Stars beating Coastal Magic 12-9 in the Open Men’s final, while Angel Stars defeated Coastal Magic 16-10 to take the Mixed Masters title.

The results gave local teams an impressive start to the month-long sporting and cultural festival, which has brought together competitors from Fiji, New Zealand and Australia along the Coral Coast.

Fijian Cup Experience director Luke Chapman said the introduction of rugby 10s and netball had delivered an encouraging start to this year’s programme.

"Rugby 10s and netball were brand new for us this year, and to see local teams rise to the occasion and lift the trophies in front of their own communities is exactly what we hoped for," Chapman said.

He congratulated all participating teams and singled out Fullsend for their performance in the women’s rugby 10s competition.

Beyond the competition, the opening weekend also delivered a community project, with The Fijian Cup refurbishing the Lawaqa Park netball courts.

The courts received fresh paint and a new look inspired by international sporting venues, with the improvements expected to benefit local players and competition organisers beyond the tournament.

Chapman said the refurbishment was part of the event’s commitment to giving back to the communities hosting its competitions.

"Sport brings visiting teams to Fiji, and we want their time here to benefit the communities that welcome them," he said.

The Fijian Cup programme continues with touch rugby from November 19-22, followed by rugby league nines from November 26-29.

Oztag will conclude the sporting programme from December 3-6.

Chapman encouraged families and supporters across the Coral Coast to attend the remaining competitions at Lawaqa Park.