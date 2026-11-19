Fiji A netball head coach Michelle Parsons says the team’s participation in the Pacific Aus Sports Netball Challenge will give players an opportunity to gauge their abilities at a high-performance level.

The team departs Fiji today for Brisbane, Australia, where they will compete from November 23 to 28.

Parsons said she was impressed with the intensity shown by the players during training this week and their commitment to maintaining high standards.

"They are definitely holding themselves to account, so I'm proud of that," she said.

"Once you're representing your country, it's different from school and club representation because there's little room for errors."

Parsons said the players needed to remain confident in their performances and minimise unforced errors.

"It's all very well in training, but you've actually got to show it on the court."

"I told the players to trust in themselves and acknowledge their development in training."

She said she was impressed with the players’ improvements in their skills and knowledge during their preparation.

“We’re either giving ourselves a nine out of 10, and there’s nothing less than that.

“I’m really proud of how these girls have shown up in the last week.”

Parsons said the team was part of Fiji’s development pathway towards the 2028 and 2032 Olympic Games in Los Angeles and Brisbane respectively.

“It’s cool for girls to know that it’s not just about the Pearls and there are other pathways to get to the top, and this is one of those,” she said.

“Keep working hard and putting yourselves out there. We are looking and paying attention.”

Goodman Fielder general manager Tim Carter said the organisation was pleased to see the growth of the next generation of netball players.

“We’re here for the long term and we wish you all the best,” he said.

“Enjoy the experience and learn from it. Train hard and learn from your losses as much as your wins. All the best and good luck.”





Fiji A squad