Portuguese athlete aims to improve HYROX time while representing Fiji on the interna­tional stage Fiji-based endurance athlete Tiago Ribeiro will turn his attention to Singapore as he looks to im­prove his HYROX performance and set a new na­tional record for Fiji.

Ribeiro, who arrived in Fiji in 2019 and has since represented the country in international fitness competitions, is preparing for HYROX Singapore in two weeks.

His upcoming challenge follows a demanding competition schedule, which included the Spartan event in Sydney last month and HYROX Seoul in South Korea on November 13.

Ribeiro completed the HYROX competition in one hour, seven minutes and 42 seconds (1:07:42).

He returned to competition the following day; tak­ing on a 10-kilometre trail run and finishing in 39 minutes and 12 seconds (39:12).

Competing in two demanding events on consecu­tive days required considerable preparation and endurance.

Ribeiro's immediate goal in Singapore is to im­prove on his previous HYROX finishing time and establish a new national record for Fiji.

His competition calendar will remain busy be­yond Singapore, with a Hybrid Day event in Spain, followed by HYROX Hong Kong in January and HY­ROX New Zealand in February.

His continued participation in international com­petitions provides an opportunity to represent Fiji while testing himself against competitors from overseas.