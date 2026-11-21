A passion for natural beauty has grown into a thriving ridal make-up business for aircraft engineer and former Miss World Fiji 2014, Charlene Tafuna'i.

Through her business, Charlene Beauty, Ms Tafuna'i has built a name for creating natural-looking bridal make-up and hairstyling, travelling to hotels and villages to cater for both local and interna­tional brides.

What started as a business ven­ture after winning the Miss World Fiji title in 2014 has gradually de­veloped into a growing enterprise, with demand for her services in­creasing over the years.

Ms Tafuna'i said her business had already catered for about 50 wed­dings this year, with bookings for 2027 weddings beginning to come in.

"In thepastfew years, particu­larly this year, we've done about 50 weddings already," she said.

"Weekends are very busy peri­ods, with most weddings taking place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. But we've also noticed that brides nowadays are having weddings during the weekdays."

The growing demand has also allowed her to expand her team

to eight young women, providing opportunities for those coming out of beauty school to develop their skills and establish careers in the industry.

Ms Tafuna'i said the business was also about encouraging women to recognise the value of their talents and consider beauty as a viable profession.

"A lot of people think that you need a white-collar job to make money here in Fiji, but weddings and events, especially beauty, can provide a good profession," she said.

"Especially if you're disciplined and you practise your craft very well."

Her approach to bridal beauty is centred on enhancing, rather than changing a bride's natural appear­ance.

She said more brides were re­questing natural makeup and hairstyles that retained their curls rather than opting for blow-dried or straightened looks.

"I've been noticing lately that brides are going for a much more natural look," she said.

"They prefer their natural curls. They don't want to have their hair blow-dried or straightened.

"You want to feel and look like yourselfon your wedding day. You don't want to look too heavy for your wedding day."

She said this was the look she continued to promote through Charlene Beauty, which catered for bridal bookings and other beauty events.

Her participation in the Wedding Expo by Crowne was another op­portunity to connect with couples during the early stages of their wedding preparations.

Ms Tafuna'i said the expo allowed her to meet prospective brides, understand their expectations, and guide them through some of the de­cisions involved in planning their special day.

She said her team had also recent­ly worked at Style Fiji, providing further exposure for the business.

Although beauty is her side business, Ms Tafuna'i said having a supportive workplace and a team to manage bookings had helped her balance her engineering career with her entrepreneurial interests.

"I have a very good support sys­tem and my roster at work really helps with the business that I pro­mote and market as well," she said.

"And because I have a team now, it works out very well in my favour."

As demand grows, she hopes to continue developing the business while creating more opportuni­ties for young women entering the beauty industry.

For Ms Tafuna'i, the goal is not only to help brides feel confident on their wedding day, but also to show that a passion for beauty, support­ed by discipline and dedication, can become a sustainable career.