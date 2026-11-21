Charlene turns beauty passion into business
The former Miss World Fiji has grown Charlene Beauty into a business catering for about 50 weddings this year.
Saturday 21 November 2026 | 15:30
Charlene Tafuna'i at her booth during the wedding expo.
Photo: Waisea Nasokia
A passion for natural beauty has grown into a thriving ridal make-up business for aircraft engineer and former Miss World Fiji 2014, Charlene Tafuna'i.
Through her business, Charlene Beauty, Ms Tafuna'i has built a name for creating natural-looking bridal make-up and hairstyling, travelling to hotels and villages to cater for both local and international brides.
What started as a business venture after winning the Miss World Fiji title in 2014 has gradually developed into a growing enterprise, with demand for her services increasing over the years.
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Ms Tafuna'i said her business had already catered for about 50 weddings this year, with bookings for 2027 weddings beginning to come in.
"In thepastfew years, particularly this year, we've done about 50 weddings already," she said.
"Weekends are very busy periods, with most weddings taking place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. But we've also noticed that brides nowadays are having weddings during the weekdays."
The growing demand has also allowed her to expand her team
to eight young women, providing opportunities for those coming out of beauty school to develop their skills and establish careers in the industry.
Ms Tafuna'i said the business was also about encouraging women to recognise the value of their talents and consider beauty as a viable profession.
"A lot of people think that you need a white-collar job to make money here in Fiji, but weddings and events, especially beauty, can provide a good profession," she said.
"Especially if you're disciplined and you practise your craft very well."
Her approach to bridal beauty is centred on enhancing, rather than changing a bride's natural appearance.
She said more brides were requesting natural makeup and hairstyles that retained their curls rather than opting for blow-dried or straightened looks.
"I've been noticing lately that brides are going for a much more natural look," she said.
"They prefer their natural curls. They don't want to have their hair blow-dried or straightened.
"You want to feel and look like yourselfon your wedding day. You don't want to look too heavy for your wedding day."
She said this was the look she continued to promote through Charlene Beauty, which catered for bridal bookings and other beauty events.
Her participation in the Wedding Expo by Crowne was another opportunity to connect with couples during the early stages of their wedding preparations.
Ms Tafuna'i said the expo allowed her to meet prospective brides, understand their expectations, and guide them through some of the decisions involved in planning their special day.
She said her team had also recently worked at Style Fiji, providing further exposure for the business.
Although beauty is her side business, Ms Tafuna'i said having a supportive workplace and a team to manage bookings had helped her balance her engineering career with her entrepreneurial interests.
"I have a very good support system and my roster at work really helps with the business that I promote and market as well," she said.
"And because I have a team now, it works out very well in my favour."
As demand grows, she hopes to continue developing the business while creating more opportunities for young women entering the beauty industry.
For Ms Tafuna'i, the goal is not only to help brides feel confident on their wedding day, but also to show that a passion for beauty, supported by discipline and dedication, can become a sustainable career.