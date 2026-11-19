The Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) have drawn first blood in the Vodafone Ratu Sukuna competition, reclaiming the football and rugby league titles from Police.

But the main prize is still up for grabs, with today's Ratu Sukuna Bowl rugby showdown set to take centre stage.

The opening day of competition in Suva yesterday produced mixed results for both forces, with RFMF celebrating two significant victories.

The military side ended a seven-year losing run in football with a 1-0 victory over Police before delivering a convincing 38-14 win to reclaim the rugby league title.

RFMF rugby league head coach and former Fiji Bati forward Sevanaia Koroi said his side had expected a tough contest against Police.

“It was a tense battle between the two teams but we managed to secure the win,” he said.

“The credit game goes back to the boys for being consistent throughout the rugby league season and for giving their best.”

Koroi said the team had entered the competition determined to bring the rugby league trophy back to Nabua.

“We are very excited to claim the trophy. We’ve been setting a higher standard throughout our preparations this year. Everything has been really progressing.”

He said the team's recent participation in a Force rugby league tournament in Australia had helped strengthen their preparations.

“After we came back from Australia, we started our preparations for the Sukuna Bowl.

“We reviewed all our weaknesses we were able to bounce back."

While RFMF celebrated their football and rugby league victories, Police also claimed wins in several other sports.

Police edged RFMF 4-3 in both mixed and masters touch rugby and won the women's touch rugby contest 5-4.

In netball, Police won the first team's match 50-44, while RFMF took the second team's contest 48-40.

RFMF dominated basketball, winning the women's match 30-1 and the men's match 34-15.

The military side also won the men's second-team volleyball match by three sets to two, while Police claimed the women's second-team match 3-1.

Attention now turns to today's rugby programme at the National Stadium.

The development match begins at 9am, followed by the women's match at 11am and the oldies curtain-raiser at 1pm.

The main Ratu Sukuna Bowl rugby clash kicks off at 4pm, with tug-of-war scheduled for 4.41pm.

After an opening day of shared honours, the rugby showdown will provide the competition's biggest test for both forces.