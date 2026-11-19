Challenge backs fight against drugs
This year's Ratu Sukuna Bowl will feature sports like rugby, football, rugby league, volleyball, netball and the return of basketball.
Friday 20 November 2026 | 11:00
Police defender Madhawan Gounder heads the ball away against the Republic of Fiji Miliatry Force during the Ratu Sukuna Bowl Challenge at Suva' Bidesi Park on November 19, 2026. RFMF won 1-0.
Photo: Ronald Kumar
This year's Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl annual challenge between the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) and the Fiji Police Force (Police) is targeted at the fight against drugs.
During the official opening at the National Gymnasium, Suva, by Vodafone Fiji head of recharge and distribution Nilesh Singh, who reiterated the importance of this year's theme of "Drug Free Fiji, Our Goal, One Mission".
Speaking to SUNsports, Singh said they are excited to be the official major sponsor for this year's meet.
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"It is a privileged and honour to officially opened this year's Ratu Sukuna Bowl," he said.
"This year's Ratu Sukuna Bowl will provide a platform for promoting equality, tolerance, respect and values from the two forces."
He also highlighted the significance of the Ratu Sukuna Bowl competition for the two Forces.
"It is a wonderful and important to reignite the two discipline forces. Whenever the institutions play together it brings rivalries and the energy from the two sides," he said.
"I would like to reiterate and convey the best wishes from Elenoa Biukoto, the CEO of Vodafone Fiji.
"She expresses her excitement for the indoor fixtures and the main Sukuna Bowl clash between Police and RFMF this year."
He also acknowledged the tireless support shown from their supporters.
"I would like to thank the Police and RFMF wives', friends, families and all of you serving with the military and Police for all your support towards the two teams," Singh said.
This year's Ratu Sukuna Bowl will feature sports like rugby, football, rugby league, volleyball, netball and the return of basketball.
The last basketball competition was played in 2011 in the men's and women's categories. For touch rugby, it was introduced in 2023 and was won consecutively by Police.