This year's Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl annual challenge between the Republic of Fiji Military Forc­es (RFMF) and the Fiji Police Force (Police) is targeted at the fight against drugs.

During the official opening at the National Gymnasium, Suva, by Vodafone Fiji head of recharge and distribution Nilesh Singh, who reiterated the importance of this year's theme of "Drug Free Fiji, Our Goal, One Mission".

Speaking to SUNsports, Singh said they are excited to be the official major sponsor for this year's meet.

"It is a privileged and honour to officially opened this year's Ratu Sukuna Bowl," he said.

"This year's Ratu Sukuna Bowl will provide a platform for promoting equality, toler­ance, respect and values from the two forces."

He also highlighted the sig­nificance of the Ratu Sukuna Bowl competition for the two Forces.

"It is a wonderful and impor­tant to reignite the two dis­cipline forces. Whenever the institutions play together it brings rivalries and the energy from the two sides," he said.

"I would like to reiterate and convey the best wishes from Elenoa Biukoto, the CEO of Vodafone Fiji.

"She expresses her excite­ment for the indoor fixtures and the main Sukuna Bowl clash between Police and RFMF this year."

He also acknowledged the tireless support shown from their supporters.

"I would like to thank the Po­lice and RFMF wives', friends, families and all of you serving with the military and Police for all your support towards the two teams," Singh said.

This year's Ratu Sukuna Bowl will feature sports like rugby, football, rugby league, volley­ball, netball and the return of basketball.

The last basketball competi­tion was played in 2011 in the men's and women's categories. For touch rugby, it was intro­duced in 2023 and was won con­secutively by Police.