Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Tomasi Tunabuna has called for stronger partnerships between scientists and farmers, researchers and policymakers, and local institutions and international collaborators.

He made the call while opening the three-day National Agriculture Research Symposium, organised by the Fiji Institute of Agricultural Science, at Nalagi Hotel in Nadi yesterday.

The symposium is being held under the theme:, “Transforming Agriculture through Science, Innovation, and Climate-Resilient Food Systems”.

Mr Tunabuna said the agricultural sector faced an increasingly complex range of challenges, including climate change, environmental degradation, emerging pests and diseases, rising production costs, market uncertainty and changing consumer expectations.

He said these challenges threatened agricultural productivity, livelihoods, food and nutrition security, and the stability of food systems.

“We must also ensure that research findings are translated into practical recommendations, that successful innovations are tested under local conditions, and that effective approaches can be replicated and expanded where appropriate,” Mr Tunabuna said.

“Our goal is to build an agricultural sector that is productive, competitive, sustainable, inclusive, and resilient to future challenges.”





Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Tomasi Tunabuna opened National Agriculture Research Symposium at Nalagi Hotel in Nadi on November 18, 2026. Photo: Supplied





He said the symposium provided an opportunity to assess Fiji’s agricultural sector, address emerging challenges, and explore how science, innovation and collaboration could build a stronger and more resilient agricultural future.

Agricultural research provided evidence-based solutions to improve crop and livestock productivity, manage pests and diseases, enhance soil and water management, and strengthen farming and post-harvest practices, he said.

“We must strengthen collaboration among research institutions, agricultural extension services, policymakers, the private sector and farming communities to ensure research addresses farmers’ actual needs and its findings are communicated in accessible, practical ways that farmers can understand and apply,” he said.

“Our research agenda must promote locally relevant, evidence-based and inclusive agricultural solutions that address Fiji’s diverse farming systems and climatic conditions, while encouraging innovation, scientific inquiry, and the development of scalable practices that benefit the entire agricultural sector.”

Mr Tunabuna said the Fiji Institute of Agricultural Science had an important role in promoting collaboration, strengthening professional standards, encouraging knowledge exchange, and supporting the next generation of agricultural scientists and practitioners.

He said while science helped people understand agricultural challenges, innovation transformed scientific knowledge into practical solutions through improved farming methods, technologies, seeds, business models, extension services, market connections and collaboration.

Technology and innovation could improve agricultural productivity and efficiency, provided they were affordable, accessible, practical and inclusive of smallholder farmers, he said.

“We must therefore promote inclusive innovation that enables farmers of different scales to access appropriate technologies, information, training, finance and markets,” he said.

“By strengthening the entire agricultural value chain, we can create greater economic opportunities while improving the availability and affordability of locally produced food.”



