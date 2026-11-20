Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (Fiji) Pte Limited (CCEP Fiji) is using the 12th annual Top Executive Conference (TOPEX) to showcase its locally made premium spirits brands and strengthen connections with business leaders.

The company is a Bronze Plus sponsor of TOPEX 2026 and is hosting the conference’s Welcome Cocktail, featuring its Ratu and Bati Rum brands.

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation (FCEF) is hosting TOPEX 2026 from November 19 to 21 at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa in Denarau, Nadi, under the theme “Building Forward: Capitalising on Opportunity, Partnering for Growth”.

CCEP Fiji country director for the Pacific Islands Ryan Mahoney said the conference provided an opportunity for business leaders, policymakers and industry stakeholders to exchange ideas, build partnerships and showcase Fiji-made products.

"TOPEX brings together leaders from across business, Government and industry to exchange ideas and build partnerships. We're proud to support those conversations while showcasing Fiji-made brands that demonstrate the quality, innovation and manufacturing excellence our country has to offer," Mr Mahoney said.

FCEF chief executive officer Edward Bernard welcomed CCEP Fiji’s continued sponsorship, saying the company had been a valued TOPEX partner for many years.

He said the sponsorship reflected a shared belief in bringing together leaders from business, Government and industry to exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships and help shape Fiji’s economic future.

The three-day conference includes a golf tournament, 12 sessions and 32 speakers, with 400 delegates registered.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce and Business Development Manoa Kamikamica is officiating at the conference this morning.