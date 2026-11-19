Seven family members escaped a fast-moving fire that destroyed their home and three vehicles in Naqere, Savusavu, early yesterday morning.

The blaze also destroyed a neighbouring house occupied by a pastor and his family, leaving two households facing significant losses.

Uprohit Anand Prasad said he first noticed flames near the verandah of his home at about 4am and immediately alerted his family.

Within moments, the fire spread, leaving the family little time to react.

"It was a fast-moving fire and all seven of us in the house couldn't gather to save belongings or stop the spread of the fire," Mr Prasad said.

Three vehicles parked at the property were also destroyed.

Mr Prasad said he and his brother could not retrieve the vehicle keys because the flames prevented them from going back inside the house.

"Three vehicles were parked at home and we couldn't save it because the flames made it difficult for my brother and I to go back in the house to get the keys."

For Mr Prasad, the loss was particularly painful because the family had spent more than a decade building their four-bedroom home.

The house had been built to accommodate members of their extended family.

The self-employed bachelor said the fire had also spread to a neighbouring home.

"Also a house where a pastor and his family were living beside our house got burnt," he said.

"Both households suffered greatly by the unknown cause of fire."

The cause of the blaze remains unknown.

When contacted yesterday, the National Fire Authority (NFA) confirmed it was aware of the incident and said it would issue a press release.

The extent of the financial losses has yet to be confirmed.