The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) is working with the Attorney-General’s Office to facilitate the extradition of a key suspect in the disappearance of more than $50 million worth of cocaine from the Suva High Court exhibit room.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Nancy Tikoisuva confirmed yesterday that the ODPP had received an extradition request following a police application for the suspect, who is currently living in Australia.

“We have received an extradition request. We’re working directly with the Attorney-General’s Office for the facilitation of that request,” she said.

The suspect is a former judiciary staff member who was responsible for looking after the cocaine exhibits.

Her husband, Jiuta Raibevu, is currently remanded in custody in connection with the same case.

Ms Tikoisuva confirmed the extradition process was now underway.

“This process is in place now for the extradition to be made,” she said.

However, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Loraini Seru stressed that police needed to establish sufficient evidence to meet the legal requirements for a successful extradition.

Police consultations with the ODPP are ongoing to determine whether the evidence gathered meets the required threshold for the suspect to be brought back to Fiji.

“This is the threshold that should be met in terms of the evidence so that ODPP can secure the papers to put together and have the person of interest brought over,” ACP Seru said.

She said gathering evidence was not enough on its own, as the case involved securing the return of a person from another jurisdiction.

ACP Seru said police were working to compile the necessary evidence, with the ODPP best placed to determine whether it met the required legal standards.

The investigation into the missing cocaine remains ongoing, with police expecting more people to be brought in.

“This is quite a big amount, so obviously no one person was involved,” she said.

Former judiciary staff member Nimilote Waqa, who is also suspected of involvement in the case, appeared in court on Monday.

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