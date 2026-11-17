Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay is strengthening its position as a hospitality employer in the Pacific after five of its associate's received recognition at the 2026 HM Awards Aotearoa-Pacific in Auckland, New Zealand.

The resort secured three Pacific category wins and two Highly Commended awards at the ceremony held at Hilton Auckland on Friday, October 30, recognising staff contributions across finance, food and beverage, culinary, engineering and sustainability.

The awards highlight the role of workforce development, operational innovation and sustainability in strengthening Fiji's hospitality sector.

Among the winners was Marika Rasekaseka, Stewarding Chief, whose leadership has helped improve the resort's food and beverage operations while supporting efforts to reduce food waste.

A member of the resort's pre-opening team, Mr Rasekaseka helped introduce Winnow food-waste tracking technology, contributing to a reduction of more than 26,000 kilograms of food waste.

His department also recorded a 99 per cent associate engagement score and was named the resort's Team of the Year for 2025.

Accountant Kajal Lata received the Pacific Finance Associate award for her professionalism, financial accuracy and contribution to the resort's Finance team.

Former Head Chef Ritesh Kumar was named Pacific Hotel Chef winner, recognising his contribution to the resort's culinary operations.

The resort also received recognition for its sustainability and engineering work.

Sustainability Specialist Deepa Reddy was Highly Commended in the Aotearoa Rising Star category for her contribution to environmental initiatives, including the resort's achievement of EarthCheck Silver certification in February 2026.

Her work supported the introduction of biogas systems, composting, and coral restoration projects, including planting 250 coral fragments.

Engineer Marika Naquto received a Pacific Hotel Engineer Highly Commended award for his contribution to the resort's operational resilience and sustainability initiatives.

His work included maintaining resort operations during extreme weather events and supporting the implementation of biogas and composting systems.

He also contributed to solar lighting installations benefiting 350 households in the neighbouring community.

These initiatives have helped support a three per cent reduction in the resort's energy consumption and its EarthCheck Silver certification.

Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay General Manager Silvano Dressino said the awards reflected the strength of the resort's workforce and its commitment to developing local talent.

"To see our associates recognised among the region's leading hospitality professionals is an incredible honour and a reflection of the passion, dedication and hard work they bring to their roles every day," he said.

"As a proudly Fijian-owned resort, we believe our greatest strength lies in our people. We are committed to creating an environment where associates feel valued, empowered and supported to grow, with opportunities for learning, mentorship and meaningful career progression."

Mr Dressino said investing in staff development was important to building the next generation of hospitality leaders and strengthening Fiji's tourism industry.

He added that the five recognitions reflect the contribution of skilled hospitality workers to the country's tourism industry, where service delivery, operational efficiency and environmental responsibility remain important to the sector's long-term development.



