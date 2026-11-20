The Sebel brand has entered Fiji for the first time with the opening of The Sebel Fiji Nuku Loaloa in Wailoaloa, Nadi. It added a new apartment-style ac­commodation offering to the country's hos­pitality sector.

The Accor-branded property combines self-contained apartments with resort fa­cilities, targeting travellers seeking more space, flexibility and independence while retaining access to hotel services.

Vincent Macquet, chief executive officer of Yavu Collective, said the property was designed to meet the needs of families, groups and travellers staying for extended periods.

"We are incredibly proud to introduce The Sebel brand to Fiji and welcome guests to The Sebel Fiji Nuku Loaloa," Mr Macquet said.

"Our vision was to create something that offers guests greater flexibility in the way they experience Fiji - somewhere they can enjoy the space and independence of apart­ment living without compromising on the facilities, comfort and hospitality they ex­pect from a resort."

Vincent Macquet, chief executive officer of Yavu Collective, said the property was designed to meet the needs of families, groups and travellers staying for extended periods.

The property is owned and operated by Fiji-based hospitality group Yavu Collective under a franchise agreement with Accor, bringing the international hotel brand into Fiji through a locally owned and operated business.

Accor Pacific chief operating officer Adri­an Williams said Fiji remained a sought­after destination for Australian and New Zealand travellers.

He said the introduction of The Sebel to Fiji reflected demand for premium extend­ed-stay accommodation, allowing visitors to experience the islands at their own pace.

"With a heritage spanning more than 60 years, The Sebel has established a reputaion across the Pacific for exceptional ser­vice and offering guests greater independ­ence," Mr Williams said.

"Partnering with Yavu Collective to debut The Sebel in Fiji fulfils growing demand for premium extended stays, giving travellers a stylish, self-contained base to experience the islands at their own pace."

The property offers one-bedroom, two-bed­room and three-bedroom apartments with contemporary interiors, fully equipped kitchens and laundry facilities, position­ing it for family holidays, group travel and longer stays.

Facilities include Oasis 17, a restaurant and bar offering dining from breakfast through to dinner, as well as BodySoul Bal­ance Spa, a swimming pool, gym, sauna and cold plunge.

Resident manager Samantha Cooper said the property aimed to combine apartment­style living with resort hospitality.

"We want our guests to feel completely at home while enjoying everything that makes a holiday in Fiji so memorable," Ms Cooper said.

The property is located in Wailoaloa, a short drive from Nadi International Air­port and within reach of Denarau Island.



