The Sebel enters Fiji with new Nadi property
Vincent Macquet, chief executive officer of Yavu Collective, said the property was designed to meet the needs of families, groups and travellers staying for extended periods.
Friday 20 November 2026 | 13:00
The Sebel Fiji Nuku Loaloa in Wailoaloa, Nadi is owned and operated by Fiji-based hospitality group Yavu Collective under a franchise agreement with Accor.
The Sebel brand has entered Fiji for the first time with the opening of The Sebel Fiji Nuku Loaloa in Wailoaloa, Nadi. It added a new apartment-style accommodation offering to the country's hospitality sector.
The Accor-branded property combines self-contained apartments with resort facilities, targeting travellers seeking more space, flexibility and independence while retaining access to hotel services.
Vincent Macquet, chief executive officer of Yavu Collective, said the property was designed to meet the needs of families, groups and travellers staying for extended periods.
"We are incredibly proud to introduce The Sebel brand to Fiji and welcome guests to The Sebel Fiji Nuku Loaloa," Mr Macquet said.
"Our vision was to create something that offers guests greater flexibility in the way they experience Fiji - somewhere they can enjoy the space and independence of apartment living without compromising on the facilities, comfort and hospitality they expect from a resort."
Vincent Macquet, chief executive officer of Yavu Collective, said the property was designed to meet the needs of families, groups and travellers staying for extended periods.
The property is owned and operated by Fiji-based hospitality group Yavu Collective under a franchise agreement with Accor, bringing the international hotel brand into Fiji through a locally owned and operated business.
Accor Pacific chief operating officer Adrian Williams said Fiji remained a soughtafter destination for Australian and New Zealand travellers.
He said the introduction of The Sebel to Fiji reflected demand for premium extended-stay accommodation, allowing visitors to experience the islands at their own pace.
"With a heritage spanning more than 60 years, The Sebel has established a reputaion across the Pacific for exceptional service and offering guests greater independence," Mr Williams said.
"Partnering with Yavu Collective to debut The Sebel in Fiji fulfils growing demand for premium extended stays, giving travellers a stylish, self-contained base to experience the islands at their own pace."
The property offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments with contemporary interiors, fully equipped kitchens and laundry facilities, positioning it for family holidays, group travel and longer stays.
Facilities include Oasis 17, a restaurant and bar offering dining from breakfast through to dinner, as well as BodySoul Balance Spa, a swimming pool, gym, sauna and cold plunge.
Resident manager Samantha Cooper said the property aimed to combine apartmentstyle living with resort hospitality.
"We want our guests to feel completely at home while enjoying everything that makes a holiday in Fiji so memorable," Ms Cooper said.
The property is located in Wailoaloa, a short drive from Nadi International Airport and within reach of Denarau Island.