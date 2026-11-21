The Westpac Group recently announced it will invest $225 million in Westpac Fiji.

The additional capital gives Westpac Fiji more capacity to lend to Fijian households and busi­nesses and strengthens its balance sheet.

Westpac chief executive, busi­ness and wealth, Paul Fowler, who was visiting Suva for the an­nouncement, said the investment reflected the group's long-term commitment to Fiji.

"Fiji is an important part of our Pacific business and a key eco­nomic partner for Australia. This investment reflects our long-term commitment to the market and our confidence in Fiji's economy," Mr Fowler said.

"This year marks 125 years of Westpac operating in Fiji, and our investment shows our commit­ment to being here for generations to come. The additional capital means Westpac Fiji can back more businesses and take part in larger financing, including infrastruc­ture that supports Fiji's economic resilience. With the Vuvale Union Treaty bringing our two countries closer, we want to play our part in Fiji's growth."

The capital injection announce­ment builds on Westpac's invest­ment in banking services, people, technology and facilities in Fiji.

This year, Westpac has invested in flagship leadership and banker training programmes to build lo­cal talent and strengthen its Fiji team's leadership skills and bank­ing capability.

Investment in facilities includes the refurbishment of Westpac's Suva head office and flagship Thomson Street branch.

The branch reopened in August 2026 with improved customer service areas and self-service banking designed to make eve­ryday banking simpler and more convenient.

Technology investment includes upgrades to core banking and pay­ments platforms, new merchant terminals and payment solutions that integrate with business point of-sale systems.

Westpac Pacific managing direc­tor Emma Low said the investment built on Westpac's long history in Fiji.

"This investment strengthens our balance sheet so we can do more for Fijian families and busi­nesses, support the country's continued growth and invest in the bank our customers and commu­nities rely on.

"Our wider investment in train­ing, site refurbishment and tech­nology upgrades makes banking simpler and more convenient for customers. I want to thank our teams in Fiji and Australia for working closely together to make it happen," Ms Low said.