Westpac invests $225m to support lending, local growth
The capital injection announcement builds on Westpac's investment in banking services, people, technology and facilities in Fiji.
Saturday 21 November 2026 | 14:30
Updated 21 November 2026 | 16:11 FJT
Westpac Pacific managing director Emma Low, Westpac chief executive, business and wealth, Paul Fowler and Westpac Fiji chief executive Shane Smith.
Photo: Westpac
The Westpac Group recently announced it will invest $225 million in Westpac Fiji.
The additional capital gives Westpac Fiji more capacity to lend to Fijian households and businesses and strengthens its balance sheet.
Westpac chief executive, business and wealth, Paul Fowler, who was visiting Suva for the announcement, said the investment reflected the group's long-term commitment to Fiji.
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"Fiji is an important part of our Pacific business and a key economic partner for Australia. This investment reflects our long-term commitment to the market and our confidence in Fiji's economy," Mr Fowler said.
"This year marks 125 years of Westpac operating in Fiji, and our investment shows our commitment to being here for generations to come. The additional capital means Westpac Fiji can back more businesses and take part in larger financing, including infrastructure that supports Fiji's economic resilience. With the Vuvale Union Treaty bringing our two countries closer, we want to play our part in Fiji's growth."
The capital injection announcement builds on Westpac's investment in banking services, people, technology and facilities in Fiji.
This year, Westpac has invested in flagship leadership and banker training programmes to build local talent and strengthen its Fiji team's leadership skills and banking capability.
Investment in facilities includes the refurbishment of Westpac's Suva head office and flagship Thomson Street branch.
The branch reopened in August 2026 with improved customer service areas and self-service banking designed to make everyday banking simpler and more convenient.
Technology investment includes upgrades to core banking and payments platforms, new merchant terminals and payment solutions that integrate with business point of-sale systems.
Westpac Pacific managing director Emma Low said the investment built on Westpac's long history in Fiji.
"This investment strengthens our balance sheet so we can do more for Fijian families and businesses, support the country's continued growth and invest in the bank our customers and communities rely on.
"Our wider investment in training, site refurbishment and technology upgrades makes banking simpler and more convenient for customers. I want to thank our teams in Fiji and Australia for working closely together to make it happen," Ms Low said.