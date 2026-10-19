Lata takes leap of faith into restaurant business

A former corporate worker has stepped into the restaurant busi­ness to pursue her dream of owning a business and serving the Nadi commu­nity.

Davika Lata, owner of Swadhist at FNPF Plaza in Nadi Town, said the business was a personal journey that had pushed her out­side her comfort zone.

"This business is a personal journey for me, as I have stepped outside my comfort zone to pursue my dream of building some­thing of my own," she said.

Originally from Nawaka, Nadi, Ms Lata said her appreciation for Fiji's food culture and the variety of flavours that bring com­munities together had influenced her ap­proach to the business.

She spent several years working in the corporate sector, where she gained profes­sional experience before deciding to take a different direction.

''After working in the corporate sector for many years, I wanted to take a leap of faith and build something of my own," she said.

"Starting Swadhist was an opportunity to challenge myself, step outside my comfort zone, and turn a new vision into reality.

"I believe that with dedication, hard work, and the support of our customers, we can build a business that grows steadily and creates opportunities for others."

Ms Lata said FNPF Plaza was chosen because of its location and the opportunity to serve people from different walks of life, including workers, shoppers, residents and visitors.

"I believe that with dedication, hard work, and the support of our customers, we can build a business that grows steadily and creates opportunities for others." Davika Lata

"We want Swadhist to be a convenient and welcoming place where people can enjoy good food during their busy day;" she said.

The restaurant serves a combination of Indian and traditional Fijian food, offering customers a variety of familiar flavours.

"Our aim is to offer satisfying meals that cater to different tastes and celebrate the diverse food culture of Fiji.

"We want our customers to enjoy a good meal and feel welcomed whenever they vis­it us," Ms Lata said.

Swadhist currently employs three staff members who help with the restaurant's daily operations.

''As Swadhist grows, we hope to expand our team and create more employment op­portunities. For us, growth is not just about the business itself; it is also about creating opportunities for people and building a strong team along the way;" she said.

She acknowledged that starting the busi­ness came with growing pains, but said she was committed to learning and improving.

"Like any new business, there are chal­lenges, lessons to learn, and room for im­provement. However, I believe that every successful journey begins with the courage to take the first step," she said.

Ms Lata said her vision was to establish Swadhist as a trusted name for Indian and Fijian food while maintaining good service and a welcoming atmosphere.

"I am grateful for the support we receive and look forward to growing the business, expanding our team, and serving the Nadi community for years to come," she said.