Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has praised the Fiji Police Force following the circulation of a viral video showing a police officer disciplining students at the Suva Bus Stand.

Mr Radrodro said police were right to ensure students returned home on time instead of loitering in towns and cities.

He said the Ministry of Education's authority was limited to school premises, making support from other agencies in guiding student behaviour welcome.

“We commend every agency that works with us towards improving students’ moral behaviours and standards,” he said.

Mr Radrodro also acknowledged the role of police in ensuring students reached home safely.

“That is a commendable stand that has been taken by the police, to allow the students to know that they need to be at home on time, and not loiter around towns,” Mr Radrodro said.

The video, filmed from a vehicle, shows about 10 to 12 secondary school students lined up and holding their ears while a uniformed police officer stands in front of them.

Pedestrians and buses can be seen moving around the group.

The footage has drawn mixed reactions, with some supporting firm action to maintain discipline and ensure student safety.

Others have questioned the public humiliation of children and whether police have the authority to punish students on the spot.

Mr Radrodro did not directly address the ear-holding punishment shown in the video.

Fiji Sun sent questions to the Fiji Police Force and Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu yesterday, seeking clarification about the incident and whether existing laws authorise officers to discipline students.

No response had been received by the time of publication.

Police have previously said they work with the Suva City Council to prevent students from loitering at the bus stand.

Section 41 of the Constitution guarantees every child the right to protection from violence and inhumane treatment and punishment.