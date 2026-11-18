Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo has condemned the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) over its controversial land ownership statements, describing them as reckless and warning that they could damage investor confidence.

In a strongly worded statement issued today, November 19, Mr Vosarogo accused SODELPA of creating unnecessary fear and uncertainty over property rights.

“I am appalled by the irresponsible statements emanating from SODELPA on land ownership, and by the dysfunction that has followed – with party representatives and their leadership now publicly contradicting one another over who authorised what. Such confusion from a political party purporting to speak on matters of national importance is not merely embarrassing; it is reckless.”

Mr Vosarogo said the controversy had emerged at a time when Fiji should be focused on economic growth, development and attracting investment.

“It creates unnecessary fear and uncertainty over property rights at precisely the time when Fiji should be focused on economic growth, development, and attracting investment. Investor confidence is hard-won and easily damaged, and statements of this nature risk doing real harm to the livelihoods of all Fijians.”

The minister also moved to reassure freehold landowners that their property rights remained protected under the Constitution and the law.

“If I may be permitted to be unequivocal: the Coalition Government respects and upholds the sanctity of all property rights in Fiji. To those who own freehold land and who may be understandably concerned by recent rhetoric, I offer this assurance – your rights are protected under the Constitution and under the law.”

He said any acquisition of land by the State must follow due legal process and provide fair compensation.

“Any acquisition of land by the State occurs strictly at arm's length, in accordance with due legal process, and with fair compensation. There is no hidden agenda. Any conveyance of freehold lands will also be accepted on the basis of arm’s length dealing. There is no threat to your titles. The rule of law governs, and it will continue to govern.”

Mr Vosarogo also highlighted the extent of iTaukei land ownership in Fiji, saying indigenous land rights would not be undermined.

“Let me also be clear about the facts. The iTaukei people, already own approximately 91% of the land in Fiji. This is a reality in which the indigenous people of this nation hold a profound and protected stake in our homeland. No responsible Government – and certainly not this one – would seek to undermine that.”

He criticised SODELPA's position, saying it risked dividing communities.

“The call made by SODELPA does not have the heart of Fiji in it. It sows division where there should be unity, and fear where there should be confidence.”

Mr Vosarogo said the Coalition Government remained committed to protecting property rights and creating an environment that supported investment and economic growth.

He said those protections applied to all communities, including iTaukei and Indo-Fijians.

The minister called on political leaders to act responsibly and put national interests ahead of political differences.

“I call upon all political leaders to act with responsibility and to place the interests of the nation above partisan point-scoring. Fiji's future depends on certainty, confidence, and unity – not on fear-mongering.”