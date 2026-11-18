Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has described the sudden passing of Assistant Minister Jovesa Vocea as a great loss to the Coalition Government and the people of Fiji.

In a statement, Mr Rabuka expressed his condolences to the family of the late Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Risk Management.

“His untimely demise is a great loss to his family, colleagues, the Government, and the people of Fiji,” Mr Rabuka said.

He acknowledged Mr Vocea's contribution to the Government and the communities he served.

“The late Hon. Vocea served our Government and the people of Fiji in an important capacity.”

Mr Rabuka said the loss would be felt beyond the Assistant Minister's immediate family.

“His passing is a great loss, not only to his family and the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Risk Management, but also to the Government and the communities he served.”

He said the relevant ministry would work closely with Mr Vocea's family on funeral arrangements in accordance with established protocols.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the late Assistant Minister’s loved ones during this difficult time of grief.”

Mr Rabuka ended his statement with a prayer for the late Assistant Minister.

“May his soul rest in peace.”