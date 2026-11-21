'Private sector key to Fiji's 6% growth ambition'
Minister Kamikamica identified labour shortages, low productivity, the high cost of doing business and trade challenges surrounding PACER Plus as major concerns requiring urgent attention.
Saturday 21 November 2026 | 15:00
Minister for Industries, Commerce and Business Development Manoa Kamikamica with delegates at the Topex 2026.
Photo: Waisea Nasokia
Government cannot achieve its economic growth ambitions without a confident and competitive private sector willing to invest, create jobs and drive productivity, says Minister for Industries, Commerce and Business Development Manoa Kamikamica.
Speaking at the opening of TOPEX 2026 at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa on Friday, Mr Kamikamica said Fiji's National Development Plan 2025-2029 recognised businesses as a key driver of economic growth and national development.
He said Government's long-term vision was to achieve sustained annual economic growth ofaround six per cent, but this required stronger collaboration between Government and businesses.
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"Government cannot achieve this alone. We need a confident, innovative and competitive private sector that is willing to invest, expand, create jobs and take advantage of emerging opportunities," he said.
Mr Kamikamica identified labour shortages, low productivity, the high cost of doing business and trade challenges surrounding PACER Plus as four major concerns requiring urgent attention.
He said a National Skills Gap Survey had identified 95 positions employers were struggling to fill locally, while the number of foreign workers had increased by 79 per cent over the past three years.
He also raised concerns over approximately 33,000 students sponsored through Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Services who did not complete their studies, representing an estimated $235 million in investment.
"Education and training must respond to the needs of the economy," he said.
On productivity, Mr Kamikamica said Fiji was recording growth of around 1.3 per cent, below the National Productivity Plan's target of 3. 2 per cent annually.
He said absenteeism, poor workplace discipline and inefficiencies were affecting business performance.
He also highlighted Government's fuel duty concessions, extended until December 31, 2026, which were expected to deliver
an estimated $6 million in savings to businesses.
On PACER Plus, he said cabinet would consider the findings of a comprehensive review before determining Fiji's position.
"We will not compromise our national interests," he said.
Mr Kamikamica urged businesses to invest, innovate and develop local talent, stressing that economic development required shared responsibility.