Government cannot achieve its eco­nomic growth ambitions without a confident and competitive private sector willing to invest, create jobs and drive productivity, says Minister for Industries, Commerce and Business Development Manoa Kamikamica.

Speaking at the opening of TOPEX 2026 at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa on Friday, Mr Kamikamica said Fiji's National Development Plan 2025-2029 recognised businesses as a key driver of economic growth and national development.

He said Government's long-term vision was to achieve sustained annual economic growth ofaround six per cent, but this required stronger collaboration between Government and businesses.

"Government cannot achieve this alone. We need a confident, innovative and compet­itive private sector that is willing to invest, expand, create jobs and take advantage of emerging opportunities," he said.

Mr Kamikamica identified labour short­ages, low productivity, the high cost of doing business and trade challenges surrounding PACER Plus as four major concerns requiring urgent attention.

He said a National Skills Gap Survey had identified 95 positions employers were struggling to fill locally, while the number of foreign workers had increased by 79 per cent over the past three years.

He also raised concerns over approxi­mately 33,000 students sponsored through Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Services who did not complete their studies, repre­senting an estimated $235 million in invest­ment.

"Education and training must respond to the needs of the economy," he said.

On productivity, Mr Kamikamica said Fiji was recording growth of around 1.3 per cent, below the National Productivity Plan's tar­get of 3. 2 per cent annually.

He said absenteeism, poor workplace disci­pline and inefficiencies were affecting busi­ness performance.

He also highlighted Government's fuel duty concessions, extended until December 31, 2026, which were expected to deliver

an estimated $6 million in savings to busi­nesses.

On PACER Plus, he said cabinet would con­sider the findings of a comprehensive review before determining Fiji's position.

"We will not compromise our national in­terests," he said.

Mr Kamikamica urged businesses to invest, innovate and develop local talent, stressing that economic development re­quired shared responsibility.