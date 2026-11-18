Ministry of Education former director finance Sukhendra Donish Lal has been acquitted of abuse of office and general dishonesty charges.

The case was over a $20,000 Chinese Embassy grant.

In delivering judgment yesterday the Resident Suva Magistrate Sufia Hamza ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) charged him for one count of Abuse of Office alleging improperly handling the grant, which was intended to buy equipment, including braille machines, hearing aids and communication devices, for special schools.

The court heard that the $20,000 was transferred into the bank account of Lal’s personal assistant, Rakcha Chand, who withdrew the money and handed it to him.

Chand testified that Lal later gave her a Fiji Revenue and Customs Service receipt to support the accountable advance. However, another ministry officer, Losena Komai, said she rejected the receipt because it lacked supporting records showing how the money was spent.

In his defence, Lal denied dishonesty and said the process had been approved by the permanent secretary.

He told the court the cash was intended to show the Chinese Embassy that the funds were available for the project.

Lal also testified that the project never started and the cash later went missing from his office.

Magistrate Hamza found that the prosecution had failed to prove that Lal abused his office or acted dishonestly.

The court also found insufficient evidence that he had dishonestly caused a loss, or risk of loss, involving the donor funds.

Lal was acquitted of both charges. The parties have 28 days to file an appeal



