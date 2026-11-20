For 14-year-old Shanaya Sharma, academic excellence and sporting achievement go hand in hand.

The Seaqaqa Primary School head girl was named the school's Year Eight dux after scoring 488 out of 500 in her annual examinations.

The Natua, Seaqaqa student achieved the highest marks across all subjects, earning recognition at the school's awards ceremony in Macuata yesterday.

Beyond her academic success, Shanaya has also established herself as a talented soccer player, representing the Seaqaqa District Under-14 team at the Fiji Primary Inter-District Championship (IDC).

Balancing her responsibilities as a student, school leader and athlete has required discipline and commitment, something she attributes to the encouragement of her family and teachers.

"I would like to thank my parents and teachers for enabling me to realise the potentials I have both in sports and academy," Ms Sharma said.

"Through their encouragement I was able to juggle my responsibilities as a student, soccer play, head girl and daughter."

Shanaya comes from a family with a strong background in education, with both her parents working as teachers.

Her achievements were praised by chief guest and Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru, who recognised her ability to excel in both academics and sports.

Seaqaqa Primary School head teacher Jagendra Prasad congratulated Shanaya on her outstanding performance, saying her success reflected perseverance, self-discipline, leadership and determination.

He also acknowledged the contribution of her parents, teachers and the wider school community in nurturing her talents and potential.

“Shanaya's achievement is a proud moment for Seaqaqa Primary School and the wider Seaqaqa community,” Mr Prasad said.

“Her success demonstrates that with determination, commitment and the right support, students can excel in multiple fields.”