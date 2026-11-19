Soldiers will not be given blanket immunity from prosecution if civilians are harmed during military operations under the proposed Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Bill 2026.

The clarification was made during public consultations on the RFMF Bill 2026 and Military Justice Bill 2026 at R.S.L Hall in Lautoka yesterday.

Lieutenant Colonel Sakeasi Rabitu Baka raised concerns about the legal protection and welfare of soldiers responding to security threats, particularly when civilians are injured or killed.

He questioned whether the proposed legislation adequately protected troops from civil and criminal liability for actions taken while carrying out their duties.

Lt Col Baka warned that the possibility of soldiers facing imprisonment over operational actions could affect troop morale and command authority.

He referred to the death of Jone Vakarisi in military custody as an example when raising his concerns.

Panel member Captain Stephanie Dunn said the proposed legislation provided protection from civil and criminal liability only when actions were taken in good faith. It did not provide absolute immunity.

She said investigations would be required if a civilian died during a military operation. Charges could still be laid, although the law provided a defence where the use of force was justified under the circumstances.

Captain Dunn stressed that all military operations must comply with constitutional rights, particularly the right to life.

She outlined provisions in the proposed Bill governing military assistance to civil authorities.

Section 6 establishes a National Security and Defence Council, which would advise on national security engagement and review national security strategies. Representatives from the RFMF and Police would be non-voting members.

Section 8 sets out the requirements for military assistance to civil authorities, distinguishing between unarmed and armed interventions.

Unarmed assistance would require approval from the Commander, while armed intervention would require Cabinet approval.

Captain Dunn said written requests for military assistance would be compulsory to document the reasons for deployment and ensure accountability.

If the Minister of Defence approved an armed intervention, the Prime Minister would have to be informed within 24 hours.

Major Jone Lesivakarua said the proposed Bill expanded the provisions of the current RFMF Act, which allowed military assistance to civil authorities under Section 3A.

He said the proposed legislation provided more detailed operational guidelines, including provisions covering different types of security threats.