For 17 years, Priscilla Raniga worked in banking while holding on to a childhood dream of becoming a lawyer.

It was a dream she had to put aside to help her mother provide for the family.

Now, after years of hard work and sacrifice, the Ba woman has finally achieved her ambition following her admission to the Bar.

Ms Raniga grew up with her mother and three siblings after her father left the family when she was just nine years old.

With financial pressures mounting, pursuing a law degree had to wait.

"I always wanted to become a lawyer, but at the time I was facing financial hardships, so I had to focus on providing for the family," she said.

Determined to help her mother, Ms Raniga began working while still in high school, taking on jobs during weekends and school holidays.

While in Form Seven, she secured an opportunity to work at a bank, beginning what would become a 17-year career in the industry.

Her first salary was just $157 a fortnight.

Much of that money went towards rent, household bills and putting food on the table.

Despite the challenges, Ms Raniga never gave up on her ambition.

She credits her mother for keeping the family together and teaching her the discipline and responsibility that would guide her through life.

Her admission to the Bar was also a moment to acknowledge the woman who had stood by her and her siblings.

"Thank you for not leaving us and thank you for looking after us," she said.

Ms Raniga hopes her journey will inspire young people, particularly those from single-parent families, who may feel their circumstances have placed their dreams beyond reach.

"Do not look at hardships as something that is going to stop you. Look at it as something from where you can rise and make something out of yourself," she said.

Her years in banking have also given her valuable professional experience.

She worked with ANZ and BSP as a personal banker, specialising in mortgages and home loans.

Rather than leaving that experience behind, Ms Raniga hopes to combine her banking knowledge with her legal qualifications.

"I am going to pursue law, but that does not mean that I'm going to leave banking behind. I'm going to bring the experience from my banking career together with my legal education and see where it takes me," she said.

For now, the newly admitted lawyer plans to build a strong foundation in the legal profession before choosing an area of specialisation.

After 17 years in banking, she is finally beginning the career she had dreamed of since childhood.