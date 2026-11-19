As the youngest of five children, Shagufta Shabniz grew up watching her older siblings build their careers and make their parents proud.

She wanted her own moment too — the day her father would look at her and tell her how proud he was.

"I wanted that moment where my dad would come to me and say, ‘I’m proud of you’,” she said.

For the 25-year-old from Sarava, Ba, becoming a lawyer was about more than earning a professional qualification. It was her way of honouring the sacrifices and support of her parents.

With four older siblings already established in their respective careers, Ms Shabniz felt the pressure to follow in their footsteps.

But her parents never forced her to choose a particular path.

Instead, they encouraged her to pursue her own ambitions.

That encouragement stayed with her as she worked towards a legal career while helping to run the family restaurant.

Her days were divided between attending classes and returning to the restaurant to lend a hand wherever she was needed.

“Whenever I had classes, I would go for my classes and then come back and juggle up at the restaurant and help in whatever way I can,” Ms Shabniz said.

Balancing those responsibilities was part of her journey towards the moment she had long hoped to share with her parents.

Although her father was unable to attend her admission to the Bar, her mother was there to witness the occasion.

For Ms Shabniz, it was a milestone that reflected not only her own efforts but also the encouragement she had received from her family.

She now works at Samuel Rams law firm in Ba, where she said she has found a supportive team.

She also acknowledged the guidance of her mentor, Samuel Ram, as she continues to develop her skills in the legal profession.

Ms Shabniz hopes to build her career with the firm and gain more experience as a lawyer.

For the youngest of five, her admission to the Bar marks the achievement of a personal ambition — and another proud moment for the family that supported her along the way.