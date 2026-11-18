Seven students from Tutu Rural Training Centre in Taveuni have left for Israel to undergo 11 months of agricultural training following a partnership facilitated by Fiji's Embassy in Jerusalem.

The students will undertake a learn-and-work internship at the Ramat Negev International Training Centre for Advanced Agriculture.

The programme, facilitated by MASHAV, Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation, aims to equip young farmers with practical experience in advanced agricultural technologies and entrepreneurship.

According to the Fijian Embassy in Jerusalem, the students' participation follows outreach initiated by Fiji's Ambassador to Israel, Jesoni Vitusagavulu, in May 2026.

The ambassador's engagement with the Taveuni-based institution led to its participation in the international training programme.

The embassy said the initiative was designed to encourage young people to pursue agriculture as a modern and profitable business.

Another 24 students from Fiji National University's College of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry and the Navuso Agricultural Training Institute are expected to join the programme in the coming weeks.

The embassy said this would bring the total number of new Fijian interns participating in the programme this year to 52.

The training is intended to help participants develop skills and experience that could contribute to Fiji's agricultural sector.

The embassy welcomed the partnership and wished the students success in their training.